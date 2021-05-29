Supermarket Delivery App (more screens)

More screens of my study project. I made the design for a supermarket delivery app. There you can not only buy favorite groceries and other stuff needed in everyday life but also find a lot of interesting recipes, as well as add all the ingredients necessary for the dish they like to the basket at once.

You can see previous screens of the app here — https://dribbble.com/shots/15747390-Supermarket-Delivery-App

Likes and comments are highly appreciated ✨