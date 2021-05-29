Adeyemi Abiodun

Music App Interface

Adeyemi Abiodun
Adeyemi Abiodun
  • Save
Music App Interface design music album radio artist music art now playing music player ui music app music project ui app
Download color palette

I designed multiple iteration for a music app im currently working on.

Adeyemi Abiodun
Adeyemi Abiodun

More by Adeyemi Abiodun

View profile
    • Like