logo for Roger Mardis Ministries

logo for Roger Mardis Ministries mockup design branding illustration ministries ministries logo photoshop logodesigner designer designs design logosketch logotype logo designer logos logo design logodesigns logodesign logo
Greetings,
I recently designed this logo for Roger Mardis Ministries. Do you want anything similar to this? I am open to new projects. Feel free to communicate with me through my email:
abdulhananonlines@gmail.com
Regards,
HananTheArtist

