Inspired by Spotify likes, I've been exploring the idea of a light like. I've used the option to create different strokes in the same shape, to create a kind of blur effect. I've added a glow and sparks for the moment when it's pressed and a lens effect to give it some texture.

Posted on May 29, 2021
