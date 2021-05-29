majid

Find Remotely jobs Landing Page

majid
majid
  • Save
Find Remotely jobs Landing Page adobe illustrator adobe xd landing page design landingpage
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbles!
I want to share my exploration of a landing page. It can help you get remotely jobs. Hope you like it.

If you like this shot don't forget to press 'L' and leave your feedback on the comment. Thanks guys!

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
majid
majid

More by majid

View profile
    • Like