Wojciech Potuczko

doktor q

Wojciech Potuczko
Wojciech Potuczko
  • Save
doktor q logotype logo design vector brand design
Download color palette

Rebranding logo for construstion developer. A signet ring is the letter q combined with a leaf.

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Wojciech Potuczko
Wojciech Potuczko

More by Wojciech Potuczko

View profile
    • Like