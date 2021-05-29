AleksMorales

UIX Fitness Activity app

AleksMorales
AleksMorales
Hire Me
  • Save
UIX Fitness Activity app graphicdesign sketch app ux sketchapp app uix uidesign design sketch ui
UIX Fitness Activity app graphicdesign sketch app ux sketchapp app uix uidesign design sketch ui
Download color palette
  1. Fitnes 1.png
  2. Fitnes 2.png

Hi GUI's glade to present you fitness/tracker life app. Made in Figma.
Thanks for your likes and comments.
🤘🏻

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
AleksMorales
AleksMorales
UIX Product Designer.
Hire Me

More by AleksMorales

View profile
    • Like