Clothing Store "Foreign" Brand Identity Concept

Holla!

This project is not permitted for commercial use, personal use, and corporate who get benefit. if you want this project or make new concept brand identity, feel free contact me on whatsapp for fee and license.📃

Foreign or "asing" means the concept of anti-mainstream products from others. This logo is designed for those of you who are looking branding ideas for a clothing store or "distro" . This concept has graffiti hole concept and look like cartoonist. This logo bring your business to hsppier store with unique product.