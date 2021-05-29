dmarza | logo designer

Smart Tennis Logo

Smart Tennis Logo symbol vector minimal logodesign logo icon graphic design design branding art
This logo Ready for Sale on Logoground
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=472082

This logo is made of tennis ball and light bulb. Meanwhile, the wire on the light bulb looks like the movement of a ball bouncing towards the floor. Suitable for tennis clubs, course or training venues etc.

Posted on May 29, 2021
