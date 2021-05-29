Coffee Shop Logo "Forest House" Brand Identity Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This project is not permitted for commercial use, personal use, and corporate who get benefit. if you want this project or make new concept brand identity, feel free for dm or contact me on whatsapp for fee and license.📃
This logo is designed for those of you who are looking branding ideas for a coffee shop. This concept has a bright forest ambiance with a house and river. Then people can feel comfort on your cafe. 🍃