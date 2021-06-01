Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
g
G
After Effects must have keyframes selected from one layer in order to export them as text.
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email me at: info@andjka.com
Thank You!
Hit "L" if you like it.
Instagram | Vimeo |