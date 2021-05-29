Bird Symble logo. Bird+Follow logo.

AH MUHEE

logodesign birds symble birds symble branding design brand identity minimalist logo letter logo logo design brand logotype bird house birds bird icon follow bird illustration bird logo
Hi,
The Bird symboled Follow logo is maked by some circles, and some flat color. It create by two parts, once Follow And others Birds symble
Tnx

