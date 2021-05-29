dmarza | logo designer

Letter R Ruby Logo

Letter R Ruby Logo typography symbol vector minimal logodesign logo icon graphic design design branding art
This logo Ready for Sale on Logoground
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=468598

R is for Ruby. Modern and stylish, this logo will be perfect choice for any industry.

