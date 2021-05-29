Etienne Mansard

Mairie

Etienne Mansard
Etienne Mansard
  • Save
Mairie after effects easy ease skillshare animation 2d animation illustrator after effect
Download color palette

This is the result of a Skilshare class (Animating With Ease in After Effects) I followed this weekend: Lots of useful tips and technics; Jake Bartlett is an engaging teacher.

Etienne Mansard
Etienne Mansard

More by Etienne Mansard

View profile
    • Like