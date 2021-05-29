Trending designs to inspire you
I created this composition in Adobe After Effects. To create beautiful text, I used the Element 3D plugin version 2.0. I also set up materials for text, disk and rings in the plugin. After that I transferred the image to Adobe Photoshop and added a few last effects and enhancements.