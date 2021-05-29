🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
DAY 41
When the machine overheats, what will you do with it? Boost strength or stop it?
It is the same with our minds. When you block, rest, and then move on.
💜
Mark Rise
p.s.
Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy art. Every single day.
If you like the illustration and want to use it, check it out here:
www.markrise.art
Flat Design Vector Character Illustration, Simple 2D Drawing