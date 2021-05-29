Mark Rise

Flat Design Vector Character Illustration, Simple 2D Drawing

Flat Design Vector Character Illustration, Simple 2D Drawing animated ui backgrounds background illustration art illustrations illustraion person illustrator man drawing vector cartoon flat design illustration flat design character design characterdesign character
DAY 41

When the machine overheats, what will you do with it? Boost strength or stop it?

It is the same with our minds. When you block, rest, and then move on.
💜
p.s.
Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy art. Every single day.

If you like the illustration and want to use it, check it out here:
www.markrise.art

