Corporate Flyer Design - A4

Hello guys! 🖐

This is the Corporate Business Flyer Design

FEATURES:

- 8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm) + 3mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)

- Fully Editable

- Free Fonts Used

- Unique Design

- 300 DPI CMYK

- Printable Ready File

WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?

Email: sparkyyygaming@gmail.com

Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/s2/f3aa0edbbf

Thank you and Stay Safe!