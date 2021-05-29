Corporate Flyer Design - A4

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello guys! 🖐
This is the Corporate Business Flyer Design
FEATURES:
- 8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm) + 3mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)
- Fully Editable
- Free Fonts Used
- Unique Design
- 300 DPI CMYK
- Printable Ready File
WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?
Email: sparkyyygaming@gmail.com
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/s2/f3aa0edbbf
Thank you and Stay Safe!