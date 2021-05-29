Romeo Zivoin

Royalty

Romeo Zivoin
Romeo Zivoin
  • Save
Royalty orange purple emperor family penguin oil painting illustration organic abstract cogwurx
Download color palette

24" x 24"
Oil on canvas

I love penguins. I've always drawn or painted a penguin throughout my life. With the last two completed bird themed paintings it was only natural that I paint a penguin. Playing with more colors that I don't normal use in my work, this was a great painting to paint. I did the majority of this with the palette knife. I'm starting to do more with the palette knife again and I really like where the paintings are going with this technique.

© cogwurx

visit cogwurx elsewhere:
https://www.cogwurx.com/social

Prints available:
https://www.deviantart.com/print/view/880994376

Romeo Zivoin
Romeo Zivoin

More by Romeo Zivoin

View profile
    • Like