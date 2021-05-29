Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
siddharth bansode

State Emblem of India

While working on Book title "National Symbols of India", we traced the original image of abacus of Sarnath lion capital of Ashoka, which is officially adopted as the State Emblem of India. Tools used are Inkscape.

Posted on May 29, 2021
