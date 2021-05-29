Daria Tulupova

Harvest delivery, brand identity

Brand identity for Harvest delivery.
Harvest delivery is a business that provides fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables by subscription or by order.
Bright warm colors symbolize fall – the season of harvest. Elipse is associated with the setting sun. The typeface is rather discreet and calm to balance the brightness of colors and to add a premium vibe to the logo.

