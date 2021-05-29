Prove-It Mobile

Trevor Bell

By January 17, 84% of people have already ditched their New Year’s resolution. This year, Special K wanted to help change that by turning Ditch Your Resolution Day into Prove It Day. We wanted to help them push through with the nutrients of Special K and motivational prizes.

Posted on May 29, 2021
