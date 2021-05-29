Srinidhi Gururajan

Digital ordering system mobile based application and is a modern
and interactive way to order food. It has a user friendly interactive interface
which provides easy and quick ordering of the guest, enabling restaurants
and hotel to improve business and customer services.

Check out Behance page for detail : https://www.behance.net/gallery/120457879/Digital-Menu-ordering-QR-code

Posted on May 29, 2021
