Order cloth donation pick up flow

From my empathy map, I was able to draw out one of the pain points that users who donate clothes have as the problem of locating drop off centers where they could drop off their clothes. I came up with the idea of making pick ups available. Instead of going to drop off clothes, your clothes get picked up, like Uber. The only condition was for the process to be very short, and as simple as possible. I was able to come up with five screens for the user to encounter to complete the task, beginning from the landing stage. I decided to go with a medium shade of red, because red denotes passion (which is part of what drives people to give), and not a stronger shade of red because that could give off a stronger emotion, like danger.