Voronka, brand identity

Voronka, brand identity
Brand identity for small coffee shops chain in Volgograd.
Voronka is translated like funnel and it’s also a mean for coffee brewing.
Voronka brand is rather string and minimalistic. It is working with the third wave coffee and makes emphasis on the quality and taste of every beverage.

