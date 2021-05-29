dmarza | logo designer

Letter B Star Logo

Letter B Star Logo symbol vector minimal logodesign logo icon graphic design design branding art
This logo Ready for Sale on Logoground
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=507280

Modern, simple and unique ready made star lettermark. This signet is suitable for sports and outdoors apparel label, clothing, wear, outfitter, accessories, sporting goods brand, vehicles sales and services, fleet, celebrity, commercial logistics, taxi or cab company, shuttle bus.

Posted on May 29, 2021
