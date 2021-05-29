Hello guys! 🖐

This is the Corporate Business Flyer Design

FEATURES:

- 8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm) + 3mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)

- Fully Editable

- Free Fonts Used

- Unique Design

- 300 DPI CMYK

-Print Ready File

WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?

Email: mdripon.gb01@gmail.com

Whatsapp: +88 01637761184

Any Feedback Is Welcomed :)

Facebook- Twitter- Instagram

Thank you!