Ayushi Kulshreshtha

Salad Ordering UI Design

Ayushi Kulshreshtha
Ayushi Kulshreshtha
  • Save
Salad Ordering UI Design salads uxdesigner ux design saladappdesign saladapp salad foodanddrink application app ui foodart foodappdesign foodapp design uiux appdesign uidesigner ui ux uxdesign uidesign
Download color palette

Hello guys!👋

This is my exploration for a salad delivery app.
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press 'L' if you loved it.
Thank you !!

Instagram - www.instagram.com/uiux_02

Ayushi Kulshreshtha
Ayushi Kulshreshtha

More by Ayushi Kulshreshtha

View profile
    • Like