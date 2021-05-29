Hassan Pervez

ziocam logo. z letter or camera

Hassan Pervez
Hassan Pervez
  • Save
ziocam logo. z letter or camera app icon logo projector cameras photography logo for sale player logo video logo lense logo branding type ziocam idenity design retro color camera film play z letter
Download color palette

ziocam logo mark.
zino logo concept. (for sale)

The logo concept was the Z letter or camera.
I would love to hear your feedback on this design. Thanks..

Contact for branding works: hassanpervez2580@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram | Pinterest | Behance

Hassan Pervez
Hassan Pervez

More by Hassan Pervez

View profile
    • Like