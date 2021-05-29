Marcia Fernandez

Book Cover Illustration

Book Cover Illustration editorial illustration editorial design traditional art watercolor digital illustration illustration art digital art digitalart illustration fantasy art book cover design fantasyart digital painting digital illustrator
Book cover illustration for "Escritos en Extinción", for Naomy de los Ángeles Correa Barra, 2021.
Check it ot the full illustration of the cover and interiors on my Ig:
https://instagram.com/luperka_fantasy
Editorial design: https://www.instagram.com/taller3binda/

