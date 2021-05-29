Restaurant chef logo

Logo for a company providing restaurant consulting and training for chefs.

The name of the leader of the company begins with the letter B. Favorite color - turquoise. A knife is used as one of the main kitchen tools and a turquoise ribbon as a symbol of achievements, victories, awards and the opening of establishments.

bar.bi.kyu

