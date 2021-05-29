Ahtashamul Haque

"New Arya Tea" Logo for tea brand by @haqueyourdesign

New Arya Tea is a tea brand. This logo is made by @haqueyourdesign.
Concept:
As it is an organic tea brand I used green as a primary color. I used tea leaves to signify that its a tea brand. The main text is kept Yellow with an attractive and clean font,
The brand name Arya tea is kept inside a shape and the word new is outside it in red color to draw attention.

