Roman (Vicktorovich) Korneev

Threads transitions presentation

Threads transitions presentation minimal illustration typography icon web logo graphic design design branding art
Threads transitions presentation for Clout, based on MailChat and Telegram:
https://www.figma.com/proto/NHsPG34s7Ya4siXaxqkCbX/Clout?page-id=32%3A3&node-id=32%3A1869&viewport=-2513%2C200%2C0.21928514540195465&scaling=scale-down
View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
