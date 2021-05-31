Oleg Erin

Operate and Utilize Land

The seventh web isometric JSON Lottie animations for Enel.

Once operational, a typical wind farm uses 1 to 2% of the total leased area, allowing remaining land to be used for other purposes, like growing crops and keeping livestock. Wind energy is a great source of revenue generation for landowners.

