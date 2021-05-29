Banu AĞGÜN

Customer Satisfaction Survey

Banu AĞGÜN
Banu AĞGÜN
  • Save
Customer Satisfaction Survey user experience designer user interface designer user experience design userinterface design visual designer web app design mobileappdesign web app mobile app app design web mobile app frontend developer frontend development adobexd
Download color palette

For the Customer Satisfaction Survey project, I prepared a sample survey conducted by the relevant company to find out if the customers are satisfied after receiving any service from the company.
You can find the details of my project https://www.behance.net/gallery/120441177/Customer-Satisfaction-Survey

Banu AĞGÜN
Banu AĞGÜN

More by Banu AĞGÜN

View profile
    • Like