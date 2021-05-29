Sarita Lavania

Selfie wall for restaurant

Selfie wall for restaurant wallpapers painting wallpainting illustration design
I created this wall painting for my friend's restaurant near Baga beach, Goa. Use of unusual elements and vibrant colors made the restaurant standout in public. I used this visual strategy to attract customers to our restaurant.

Posted on May 29, 2021
