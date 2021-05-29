Loris Celeste

[Commissioned] Tennis Club New Logo

Loris Celeste
Loris Celeste
  • Save
[Commissioned] Tennis Club New Logo logotype design logotype graphicdesign design branding brand identity brand logos logodesigner logodesign logo
Download color palette

The client requested me to redesign and create a new logo for their tennis club.
- - -
I'm available for job interviews and commissions!

Loris Celeste
Loris Celeste

More by Loris Celeste

View profile
    • Like