Chee Aun

Bus routes. The complete picture.

Chee Aun
Chee Aun
  • Save
Bus routes. The complete picture. visualization design ui routes bus singapore
Download color palette

Bus routes in "list view". But unlike other sites that display them in plain lists, I decided to design this in a slightly different way.

Each bus service has 1 or 2 routes with different patterns; A to B, A to A, A to B + B to A, and A to B + C to D.

For 2-route services, Instead of only display one route at a time, both are shown by default, on a rather small column (mobile-first design).

Some stops have blue dotted lines in between. It means both of those stops are opposite each other serving opposite directions of services. They may be walkable from each other via pedestrian crossing or an overhead bridge.

This design may look easy, but the layout logic is way more complicated than I expected.

Higher res: https://imgur.com/a/0yr2Ccp

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Chee Aun
Chee Aun

More by Chee Aun

View profile
    • Like