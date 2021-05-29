Aryan Mittal

FlyChat Chatting App UI Design📱.

Aryan Mittal
Aryan Mittal
  • Save
FlyChat Chatting App UI Design📱. clean logo buttons cards ui colors design chat app chatting app ui minimal app
Download color palette

Let me know your honest thoughts in the comments below.
- - -
Welcome to my page.
If you like my content, Like Share and Follow for more.
- - -
My other platform profile.
Instagram: Instagram.com/uiuxaryan
Behance: behance.net/uiuxaryanmittal

Available for work ✅

Email me on: uiuxaryanmittal@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Aryan Mittal
Aryan Mittal

More by Aryan Mittal

View profile
    • Like