Vanodhya Oshadhi

AI related VUI Onboarding Chat UI

Vanodhya Oshadhi
Vanodhya Oshadhi
  • Save
AI related VUI Onboarding Chat UI animation ai fintech onboarding ui figma srilanka ux design ui vui voice ui
Download color palette

Hey Guys👋,

This is an animation done using Figma Smart Animate for an AI related VUI Onboarding Chat UI for a seamless onboarding experience.

Check out the Figma Community for the animation..
https://www.figma.com/community/file/978187038392423919

Let me know your thoughts and show some love 💖

https://www.figma.com/@deszignstudio
https://lk.linkedin.com/in/oshadhi-vanodhya

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Vanodhya Oshadhi
Vanodhya Oshadhi

More by Vanodhya Oshadhi

View profile
    • Like