Hey Guys👋,

This is an animation done using Figma Smart Animate for an AI related VUI Onboarding Chat UI for a seamless onboarding experience.

Check out the Figma Community for the animation..

https://www.figma.com/community/file/978187038392423919

Let me know your thoughts and show some love 💖

https://www.figma.com/@deszignstudio

https://lk.linkedin.com/in/oshadhi-vanodhya