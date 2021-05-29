📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello
This is Rasel.I am a professional graphics designer. If you are searching for modern, minimalist, luxury, custom and professional Business card design for your business, you are on the right place. As a professional graphic designer with more than 5 years of experience, I will design a KILLER Business card for your business! My designs are minimalist, modern, luxurious, custom, and powerful. I will provide you a unique business card to make your identity. I think you must love it.
My GIG FEATURES :
*professional unique design concept
*Double-sided design.
*High-Resolution Guaranteed
*Full custom made with your requirements.
*Print-ready JPEG and PDF files.
*Editable source file.
*100% On-time delivery.
*First draft within 24 hours
*24/7 Support
Specification:
Color mode:
Your desire RGB or CMYK (printable)
Resolution:
300dpi (best print quality)
Size:
Standard 2 sizes are 90x50 and 85x55 (3.5 inch x 2 inch) but I can design any size you request.
File:
PSD - editable, /PDF/JPG/PNG
if you any questions inbox me.
Noted: [Inform me Before order ]