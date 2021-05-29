Designer Syed

Fitness (Web App)

Designer Syed
Designer Syed
  • Save
Fitness (Web App) minimal ui design design branding illustration app design ui ui ux website website design dark theme homepage login page web
Download color palette

Healthy Mind in a Healthy Body. Fitness management Login/Sign up page.

Designer Syed
Designer Syed

More by Designer Syed

View profile
    • Like