Abhinav Khare

Pet Shop Website Landing Page

Abhinav Khare
Abhinav Khare
  • Save
Pet Shop Website Landing Page online store adobe xd pet shop online shop online shopping landing page concept web design daily ui ux design ui design website design interface dailyuichallenge adobe ux ui digital art illustration design
Download color palette

Hello Creative People!

Today I'm sharing with you the concept design of the hero section for the online pet shop. Let me know what you think. Your feedback is always welcome!

Illustration by Pablo Stanley
-----------------------------------------------------
Want to say hi? Drop me a message at abhinav.or.abhinav@gmail.com

Abhinav Khare
Abhinav Khare

More by Abhinav Khare

View profile
    • Like