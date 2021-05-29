Supermarket Delivery App | Приложение доставки из супермаркета

My study project of a supermarket delivery application. There you can not only buy favorite groceries and other stuff needed in everyday life but also find a lot of interesting recipes, as well as add all the ingredients necessary for the dish they like to the basket at once.

Мой учебный проект приложения по доставке товаров из супермаркета. В нем пользователь может не только купить продукты или другие нужные в быту вещи, но и найти рецепты, а также разом добавить в корзину все необходимые для приглянувшегося блюда ингредиенты.