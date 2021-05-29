Amit Verma

Performer

Amit Verma
Amit Verma
Hire Me
  • Save
Performer music retro colorful color blast rock guitar pick man playing guitar conceptual concept art concert guitarist texture guitar guitar player ui illustration illustraion concept illustration art adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Inspired by the works of Darya Semenova and Uran. Music is the solutions to al problems. Presenting you the first Illustration of the Performer Series.

Amit Verma
Amit Verma
Digital Illustrator - Flat Illustrations and Art Deco Style
Hire Me

More by Amit Verma

View profile
    • Like