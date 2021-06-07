Delivery iOS App Driver Home Screen UX UI

Hello, everyone. Some months ago I published first shot from the delivery app project. And now I share new screens! These 2 are from the driver app. At the dashboard screen he can see his current working zone, some stats like earnings, orders and distance covered today. He can also start and stop his work here. On the second screen you can see popup which the driver sees when new order appears. Do you think this will be useful for delivery drivers?

