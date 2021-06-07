Delivery iOS App Driver Home Screen UX UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, everyone. Some months ago I published first shot from the delivery app project. And now I share new screens! These 2 are from the driver app. At the dashboard screen he can see his current working zone, some stats like earnings, orders and distance covered today. He can also start and stop his work here. On the second screen you can see popup which the driver sees when new order appears. Do you think this will be useful for delivery drivers?
Thanks for watching!
Follow me to check more design stuff:
Instagram
Behance
Have an interesting project? Let's work together! Drop me an email
zhuck182@gmail.com