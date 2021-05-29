Kanhaiya Sharma

MangoCrypt logo 🥭

MangoCrypt logo 🥭 exotic fruit symbol icon vector mark startup blog design bitcoin crypto trading logo maker fruit logo codepen techno technical coding logo code morse code mango tech technology fintech minimalist modern logo logo designer logo design logo
MangoCrypt 🥭 👨‍💻

Logo exploration 1 for an upcoming tech Blog
MangoCrypt Brand name is made of 2 words Mango and Crypt.

To create this logo mark we used morse code to encrypt MANGO Word and combined that with Mango shape.

🟢 Available for New Project
Say Hi 👋:
DM or email for work inquiries.
kanhaiyasharma.id@gmail.com

Let's Connect
💎 Instagram- Daily design & Logo grids.
✍🏻 Behance- Projects & Case studies.
📌 Medium- Share Experience & design resources.

