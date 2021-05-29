Portfolio Website - Motion Design

Hi everyone👋🏽, I collaborated with Oluwaseyi Oluwadare X Isaac Fayemi to design and develop a fan-made portfolio website for our favorite YouTuber Korty EO also known as Eniola Korty Olanrewaju.

UI Design by: Isaac Fayemi (https://dribbble.com/isaacfayemi)

Art direction and website development by: Oluwaseyi Oluwadare

UI Motion design by Myself 😇.

Here's a link to the live website ✨ : https://korty-eo.netlify.app/

Feel free to check it out.