Unselected routes for Architects ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’

[Client Work, 2020]
+ Set 1 +
Artwork:
Bespoke Illustration & Modified Imagery using @blkmarket’s INKLAB
Typefaces:
‘Helvetica Neue’ from Haas Type Foundry
+ Set 2 +
Artwork:
Modified Imagery with Grain
Typefaces:
‘Kern’ by @pizzatypefaces
+ Set 3 +
Artwork:
Modified Existing Imagery
Typefaces:
‘ITC Bodoni 72’ by Giambattista Bodoni
+ Set 4 +
Artwork:
Modified Existing Imagery with Textural Overlays
Typefaces:
‘Helvetica Neue’ from Haas Type Foundry
‘Wingdings’ by Bigelow and Holmes/Microsoft Typography
+ Set 5 +
Artwork:
Modified Existing Imagery with Type