Unselected routes for Architects ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’

Unselected routes for Architects 'For Those That Wish To Exist'
[Client Work, 2020]

+ Set 1 + 

Artwork:
Bespoke Illustration & Modified Imagery using @blkmarket’s INKLAB

Typefaces:
‘Helvetica Neue’ from Haas Type Foundry

+ Set 2 + 

Artwork:
Modified Imagery with Grain

Typefaces:
‘Kern’ by @pizzatypefaces

+ Set 3 + 

Artwork:
Modified Existing Imagery

Typefaces:
‘ITC Bodoni 72’ by Giambattista Bodoni

+ Set 4 + 

Artwork:
Modified Existing Imagery with Textural Overlays

Typefaces:
‘Helvetica Neue’ from Haas Type Foundry
‘Wingdings’ by Bigelow and Holmes/Microsoft Typography

+ Set 5 + 

Artwork:
Modified Existing Imagery with Type

Typefaces:
‘Kern’ by @pizzatypefaces

