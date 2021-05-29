Cleon Morais

DTIYS @ iammilanez 20K

Celebrating the 20 thousand followers on Instagram, the artist Paula Milanez made available an illustration of a cyberpunk girl to be remade in our style (Draw This In Your Style). Night scenes are a little (one of) my Achilles heel, but I enjoyed the result of this art. #dtiys

See other projects here: http://www.artofcleon.com

Posted on May 29, 2021
