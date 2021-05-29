Roman (Vicktorovich) Korneev

Branding/Naming/Brand Design

Roman (Vicktorovich) Korneev
Roman (Vicktorovich) Korneev
  • Save
Branding/Naming/Brand Design minimal illustration typography icon web logo graphic design design branding art
Download color palette

Branding/Naming/Brand Design Hop Flop for Boroda
Project:
https://www.figma.com/file/ElnT4FJhfUiaVEikL5d2Fb/Boroda?node-id=0%3A1
Press "L" if you like it;)

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Roman (Vicktorovich) Korneev
Roman (Vicktorovich) Korneev

More by Roman (Vicktorovich) Korneev

View profile
    • Like